iRobot Files For Bankruptcy, But Roomba Robots Will Keep Cleaning Floors Unabated

We'll never know how Roomba maker iRobot would have fared under Amazon leadership, as the proposed purchase fell through a few years ago after European regulators blocked the deal. What's certain is that iRobot can no longer sustain its business operations on its own. The robot vacuum cleaner vendor announced on Sunday that it filed for bankruptcy, a move that's not surprising to anyone following this industry. However, it's not bad news for the Roomba robots you may currently own. You don't have to worry about the autonomous cleaners suddenly going offline, or apps ceasing to function properly following the Chapter 11 filing. iRobot, the company and the brand, will not disappear. Instead, iRobot announced that it'll be going private, with China-based Picea Robotics to purchase iRobot's entire operations. Picea is iRobot's primary contract manufacturer, according to a press release. The Chinese firm and one of its subsidiaries will take ownership of iRobot following a court-supervised process.

"Today's announcement marks a pivotal milestone in securing iRobot's long-term future," iRobot CEO Gary Cohen said in a statement. "The transaction will strengthen our financial position and will help deliver continuity for our consumers, customers, and partners. Together, we will work to continue advancing the industry-leading Roomba robots and smart home technologies that have defined the iRobot brand for more than three decades. By combining iRobot's innovation, consumer-driven design, and R&D with Picea's history of innovation, manufacturing, and technical expertise, we believe iRobot will be well equipped to shape the next era of smart home robotics."