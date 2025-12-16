CRISPR Researchers Have Resurrected An Ancient Gene That Can Prevent Disease

Humans, and our closest relatives, the great apes, once carried a functional gene for an enzyme called uricase. This enzyme helped break down uric acid, a normal waste product of our metabolism. Roughly 20 to 29 million years ago, our ancestors lost that gene. We don't know exactly why, but some scientists speculate the loss may once have offered an advantage. As humans evolved and their diet changed, elevated uric acid might have helped convert fruit sugar into fat. That would be a useful survival mechanism. But what once helped us survive may now contribute to disease.

That's why bringing this gene back is so exciting. A research team from Georgia State University has just done exactly that. Led by biology professor Eric Gaucher, along with post-doctoral researcher Lais de Lima Balico, the team revived a reconstructed ancient uricase gene using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology. CRISPR is used to treat cancer, but now we're also seeing this reconstructed gene added into human liver cells in the lab. The liver cells began producing uricase, which broke down the accumulated uric acid. What's even more interesting is that when these cells were exposed to fructose, they didn't turn it into fat, as the typical liver cells would.

To go beyond simple cell culture, the research team tested the ancient gene in three-dimensional liver spheroids, miniature lab-grown tissues that behave more like real human organs. The revived uricase enzyme worked there, too. The levels of uric acid dropped, and the buildup of fat was prevented. The resurrected gene might help humans restore their natural metabolic pathway that could protect us from modern diseases linked to high uric acid, especially gout and fatty liver diseases.