Comet 3I/Atlas Is Emitting A Radio Signal - Here's What We Know

The most sensational story of the year for astronomers has been the discovery of the comet 3I/ATLAS, which was first observed on July 1, 2025 by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS). Although comets regularly pass by Earth, the most famous being Halley's Comet, there's something extra-special about this new find. Halley's and other well-known comets originated within our solar system, birthed from the same planet-forming disk that the sun, Earth, and all the other planets emerged from. What makes 3I/ATLAS so fascinating is that it originated somewhere beyond the solar system, and made its way here through interstellar space. As if that weren't an exciting enough discovery, a radio telescope has noticed that the comet is emitting something.

The MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa picked up on 3I/ATLAS in late October, as the comet was nearing its closest point to the sun. This finding was widely reported as radio signals emitting from 3I/ATLAS, which prompted conspiracy theorists to speculate that the object may actually be a piece of alien technology. This isn't quite accurate though. Technically, everything gives off electromagnet radiation, and what MeerKAT found wasn't an audio transmission like the kind we hear on a car radio. What it actually found were gaps in the radio spectrum caused by the absorption of radio waves by OH molecules, also known as hydroxyl radicals. OH molecules — the remnants of water torn apart by solar radiation — are regularly observed in comets that pass within range of Earth, which seemingly puts to bed any speculation that the 3I/ATLAS is anything other than a comet. However, it doesn't answer the question of where 3I/ATLAS originated from.