4 Uncomfortable Truths About Using ChatGPT

ChatGPT might spit out responses in a very matter-of-fact tone, but the fact is that it isn't always right. ChatGPT can only spew out facts based on what it is trained on: Some of that training data can introduce biases, and at other times, its responses sound completely logical based on incorrect/outdated data fed into it. Especially if you are a user who relies on the public free model, it will always be slightly outdated.

Right now, ChatGPT is running 5.1 for all tiers, but GPT 5.2 is expected to be released soon. This goes to show that there is always pressure to release updates to keep up with the current competitors. Remember that AI is still a rapidly growing field, and competitors (like Google Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and even Perplexity) only add fuel to that fire.

ChatGPT also doesn't always provide proper sourcing or citations for its answers. OpenAI mentions in its guide that ChatGPT may provide incorrect definitions, facts, and may even fabricate quotes and studies. As a result, you should always verify the facts before believing them, but sometimes the chatbot makes it harder to trace where it gets its information from, so it is better to ask when you are able to.