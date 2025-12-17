Google Has A Clever Avatar: The Last Airbender Easter Egg That Hardcore Fans Will Love

In the 14th episode of the 2nd season of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," one of the secondary characters, Jet, is kidnapped off the streets of the Earth Kingdom city of Ba Sing Se after causing a public disturbance. Jet is imprisoned by the city's secret police, the Dai Li, and subjected to a brainwashing procedure in which he is forced to watch a spinning lamp while an official states, "There is no war in Ba Sing Se." The officials had been using this procedure to forcefully clamp down on civil unrest and keep people from talking about the ongoing war against the Fire Nation.

Reddit users who discovered this easter egg on Google consider it a fun throwback to this classic moment, though some contest that, rather than a deliberate easter egg, it may just be a coincidence of Google's search algorithm. Some users speculate that people looking for video clips or explanations of the quote were only writing "war in Ba Sing Se" on Google, so over time, the tool naturally started offering the correction to steer people toward the actual clip.

It's difficult to say for certain, as Google has not confirmed one way or the other. That said, there is plenty of precedent for this being a genuine reference, as Google previously added easter eggs referencing other major events and media franchises like "Seinfeld" and "The Wizard of Oz."