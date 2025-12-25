NASA And ESA Partnered On A Important Mission For Earth

The mission of Sentinel-6B (also known as Jason-CS B) is to continue and enhance the 30-year-plus record of global sea-level measurements. It is built on international cooperation that has become essential for monitoring our changing planet. The cooperation pooled scientific expertise, technical infrastructure, and decades of ocean-observing experience. The partner agencies have created a mission that no single nation could deliver alone. With the launch complete, Sentinel-6B joined its predecessor, Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich. The two satellites will be flying in tandem for approximately a year.

During this handover phase, both satellites will operate simultaneously on nearly identical ground tracks. This will allow scientists and engineers on Earth to calibrate and cross-validate their measurement systems. This way, the continuity of the data stream will be ensured. The new satellite's data needs to align seamlessly with the already established baseline.

"Understanding tidal patterns down to the inch is critical in protecting how we use our oceans every day on Earth", explained Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, in a NASA press release. She noted that Sentinel-6B will extend the work of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich by delivering measurements that strengthen the forecast used by coastal communities. The data gathered by this mission will also be used to ensure the safe return of the astronauts, including crews from NASA's future Artemis lunar missions.

After the handover, Sentinel-6B will become the world's primary satellite for measuring sea levels. It will continue the long record of observations that scientists rely on for climate research, forecasting, and planning. EUMETSAT now oversees the satellite's operations and will run the mission along with its European and U.S. partners.