Ella Purnell Shot Down An Awful Fallout Fan Theory That Should Never Happen

"Fallout" stands out as one of the best video game adaptations to date, largely because it treats its leads as fully realized characters. Lucy MacLean and Cooper Howard — played by Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, respectively — carry much of the story's emotional weight. Even with other key storylines moving in parallel, the series repeatedly returns to their journey across the Wasteland.

That contrast drives the partnership. Lucy grew up sheltered and naive after spending her entire life inside a Vault, while Cooper operates as a cynical bounty hunter shaped by radiation and hard-earned survival instincts. Their push-and-pull dynamic creates a compelling duo, and that chemistry fueled the rise of the "Ghoulcy" couple name, with many fans hoping the relationship eventually shifts into romance in future seasons of Fallout.

Viewers have continued to speculate about how Lucy and the Ghoul might evolve in season 2 and beyond, especially if new revelations unpack each character's past. Recent comments from Ella Purnell, however, add a sharper perspective on what that evolution will (and will not) look like on screen.