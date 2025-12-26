Apple TV's Severance Was Even Weirder Until Ben Stiller Proposed Some Changes

If you've seen the Apple TV show "Severance," you know that there's plenty of strangeness taking place inside and outside the walls of Lumon Industries. Considering the entire premise of the show hinges around people literally splitting their consciousness in two just to go to work, it shouldn't be too surprising that the show can be baffling and bizarre at times. However, before director and executive producer Ben Stiller took a look at the script, the show had even more peculiar elements that didn't make it to the final production.

In an interview from 2022, series creator and writer Dan Erickson revealed that some of the original ideas for "Severance" were just a bit too far out there for Stiller's tastes. During the interview, Erickson mentions a couple of things that never made it on to the show, such as Mark S. (Adam Scott) making a certain discovery at Lumon. It may not reveal why it's always winter on the show, but it's still interesting to see what direction "Severance" could have taken.

Keep in mind that we're not revealing any spoilers, as much of what Erickson discusses ended up on the cutting room floor — but we're warning you anyway, just in case this is too much information for anyone who hasn't started the show. If you are all caught up, there's a good chance you, like us, have several burning questions that Season 3 hopefully answers. Let's take a look at what got the axe from the series.