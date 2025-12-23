Instacart Ends AI Price Experiment After Consumer Reports Investigation

A recent Consumer Reports investigation showed that Instacart was running AI price experiments in the app, charging some consumers as much as 23% more than others for the same goods. While Instacart disputed some of the findings initially, the grocery delivery company announced on Monday that it will end all AI price experiments. Buyers may continue to see price differences for the same products between different retailers, similar to what happens in brick-and-mortar stores, but Instacart won't use AI to modify the prices users see in the app when ordering.

"We've listened carefully to feedback from our customers. And we understand that the tests we ran with a small number of retail partners that resulted in different prices for the same item at the same store missed the mark for some customers," the company said in a blog post on Monday. "At a time when families are working exceptionally hard to stretch every grocery dollar, those tests raised concerns, leaving some people questioning the prices they see on Instacart. That's not okay -– especially for a company built on trust, transparency, and affordability."

Instacart said that "effective immediately," all item price tests will conclude. Retailers will not have access to the Eversight AI technology that was used for the price experiment. "Now, if two families are shopping for the same items, at the same time, from the same store location on Instacart, they see the same prices — period," Instacart said.