Starbucks Just Released A Cheap Retro Camera That You Wish You Could Have
Starbucks is well-known for their holiday cup offerings, with one release even becoming a political hot topic in the past. 2025 is no different, with the company releasing a number of themed cups, tumblers, mugs, and more for customers to snap up ahead of the holidays. The huge hit of this season, however, has to be the viral Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup, a glass cup in the shape of a teddy bear complete with a green beanie. This fun cup was so coveted that law enforcement has had to step in as fights broke out over it.
But while the Bearista cup is pretty cool, it's got nothing on what Starbucks China is doing for the holiday season. At a price of 198 yuan ($28), the company has released the Starbucks Retro Digital Camera. And it seems like Starbucks fans are scooping these cheap cameras up fast, with the resale market seeing their value skyrocket. Current eBay listings for this cool little camera show price tags of round $130.
Starbucks is only selling this camera in China
Details on this digital camera itself are few and far between, but for the low cost, one should not expect the photos to be very high quality. However, that doesn't mean the Starbucks Retro Digital Camera isn't cool or capable of providing some fun photos over the holidays. This budget offering features two sensors, one of which is tucked away where the viewfinder is located. It serves as a built-in selfie camera, allowing you to take photos together with friends and family.
While it can't match the iPhone 17's revamped selfie camera, that's not the point. This is all about having fun without spending too much. Starbucks' retro camera features a rear LCD screen and comes with nine overlays to give your photos that perfect 2000s era look and feel. It also gives a warm Christmas-like feeling, coming in red or green, while featuring a metal and leatherlike body. And when you're done using it, we've got a few clever uses for your old camera.