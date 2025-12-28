Starbucks Just Released A Cheap Retro Camera That You Wish You Could Have

Starbucks is well-known for their holiday cup offerings, with one release even becoming a political hot topic in the past. 2025 is no different, with the company releasing a number of themed cups, tumblers, mugs, and more for customers to snap up ahead of the holidays. The huge hit of this season, however, has to be the viral Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup, a glass cup in the shape of a teddy bear complete with a green beanie. This fun cup was so coveted that law enforcement has had to step in as fights broke out over it.

But while the Bearista cup is pretty cool, it's got nothing on what Starbucks China is doing for the holiday season. At a price of 198 yuan ($28), the company has released the Starbucks Retro Digital Camera. And it seems like Starbucks fans are scooping these cheap cameras up fast, with the resale market seeing their value skyrocket. Current eBay listings for this cool little camera show price tags of round $130.