Jennifer Connelly's Apple TV Series Is A Future Sci-Fi Classic With A Terrifying Premise

Blake Crouch's sci-fi series on Apple TV, "Dark Matter," won over critics and viewers in equal measure with its first season in 2024, currently scoring 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The creator adapted the show from his own 2016 bestseller novel of the same name, which is as close to staying loyal to the source material as it gets. Crouch clearly has a knack for television as a storytelling medium — he was a writer for "Wayward Pines" and co-created another show called "Good Behavior" before "Dark Matter" — and can smartly utilize every tool TV offers to avoid genre trappings.

"Dark Matter" follows family man and scientist Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), his lovely wife Daniela Dessen (Jennifer Connelly), and their teenage son Charlie (Oakes Fegley). Jason is kidnapped by an alternate version of himself from a parallel universe, whom he calls Jason2. Tossed into a world where everything is different, from his career to his loved ones, Jason slowly learns about a giant metal cube and a chemical compound invented by his counterpart that, when combined, make it possible to travel between dimensions.

After realizing what happened and how, Jason finds a partner in Jason2's girlfriend, Amanda (Alice Braga), as he reveals to her that he's not the man she's in love with — at least not on the inside. Together, they begin to travel from one parallel universe to another, gradually learning how the dimension machine works, with the goal of finding the original one from which Jason was abducted. Meanwhile, his counterpart attempts to settle into the life he always desired but never had the chance to live because of his selfish decisions and obsession with science.