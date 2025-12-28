Missing Robot In The Antarctic Returned With Terrifying Data

An Australian national science agency called CSIRO launched an experiment in Antarctica that went terribly wrong — in a way that ended up going wonderfully right. A free-floating ocean robot was sent to collect data from the Totten Glacier. However, a current pulled it away from its destination and westward. It ended up in a place very difficult for scientists to analyze, and it returned with extremely rare and valuable data.

The ocean float has salinity and temperature sensors and was meant to go below the water and surface once every 10 days to transmit its data to satellites. Robots like these are used frequently in ocean research and sometimes for measuring the impact of climate change on the waters and glaciers. This specific one was meant to study the Totten Glacier in regards to how much the global sea levels could rise if the glacier melted. This is such a concern that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) even has an interactive map to show which coastlines could be permanently underwater in the future.

Pulled off its course, this float actually ended up underneath the ice of the Denman Glacier in a location extremely difficult for scientists to observe and collect data from. Though the research team feared it was lost forever, it popped back out nine months later. With it was a set of crucial data for the Denman Glacier and how climate change is impacting Antarctica as a whole.