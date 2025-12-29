Apple TV Should Have Never Canceled This Sci-Fi Series Starring Rashida Jones

The cancellation of "Sunny" after one season (via Screen Daily) is particularly upsetting because we don't get many intriguing shows that blend future tech, crime mystery, and grief in such a thoughtful and engaging manner. Not to mention that it all unfolds in a spectacular and distinctive setting replete with Japanese culture. The deeper the plot goes in exploring a potential conspiracy that involves the underworld of Kyoto as much as strange housebots, the more compelling "Sunny" gets with each episode — although the writing occasionally gets bogged down by leaning a little too heavily on personal drama and plot points that don't bring us closer to the truth but rather delay it.

It also helps that Rashida Jones brings her A-game as usual in a well-earned lead role, portraying Suzie with a lovable sense of humor, occasional grumpiness, and an emotional depth that's easy to relate to. Interestingly, it also seems that the actress found herself another genre befitting her range, since her last three roles were all in sci-fi shows (she appeared in "Silo" and Season 7 of "Black Mirror"). Before that, she became known for comedies like "Parks and Recreation" and "I Love You, Man." Evidently, she excels in all, proving that she can deliver as much dramatic depth as comic relief.

Although the 1st season of "Sunny" ends on a cliffhanger, setting up for another season that won't come, it wraps up the most captivating storylines and major character arcs. So, if you're intrigued by any of its peculiar aspects (and there are plenty to choose from), you should definitely give it a watch. Especially if you're craving something out of the ordinary with just the right amount of weirdness and ... well, robots.