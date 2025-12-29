5 Of The Cheapest Wireless Apple CarPlay Adapters Still Worth Using

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The support for Apple CarPlay, along with Android Auto, has become a common feature on modern cars, allowing people to enjoy their phone apps and features on a car's infotainment system. After all, CarPlay is pretty capable and packs a lot of underrated features, including its ability to keep track of your parked car's location. So, it's no surprise that even Tesla is rethinking its resistance to adding CarPlay support.

Depending on your car, you can either use Apple CarPlay by connecting your iPhone to the USB port on your car's dashboard or establishing a wireless connection, which uses both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Wireless CarPlay is pretty convenient and removes the need to deal with the USB cable every time you get into your car. However, not all cars come with wireless CarPlay support. Fortunately, there is an easy way to fix this and add wireless CarPlay support to any car that already supports wired CarPlay. All you have to do is use a device called a wireless CarPlay adapter. It plugs into your car's USB port and then establishes a wireless connection with your iPhone for CarPlay.

There are tons of wireless CarPlay adapters on the market. Many of these can cost upwards of $100, but you don't necessarily need to spend the big bucks for a well-rated wireless CarPlay adapter. We have handpicked some of the most affordable and reliable CarPlay adapters that you can buy right now.