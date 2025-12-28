HBO Max Is Streaming A Ben Affleck Crime Thriller Everyone Needs To Watch

The second entry in Ben Affleck's unofficial Boston Trilogy as a director, "The Town" — released between the phenomenal "Gone Baby Gone" and the unfortunate misfire "Live by Night" — is now streaming on HBO Max. Two years before his third directorial feature, "Argo," won Best Picture at the Oscars, Affleck delivered a quintessential Boston thriller loaded with grit, explosive violence, and respect for the place that raised him.

At its core, 2010's "The Town" is an old-fashioned heist movie with neo-noir coating that follows a small, tight-knit group of criminals who make their living by robbing banks. They're efficient and meticulous to a degree that suggests an upbringing immersed in crime — the kind of life where street smarts and illegal skills are handed down between generations. The leader of the crew is Doug MacRay (Affleck), a true Bostonian who's been looking to get out of the game for years. He really wants to leave this life behind, but there's always another "last job" where things go sideways.

In his team's case, it's another robbery where they take a hostage while trying to flee the scene, blindfold her, and then set her free. To make sure that she doesn't talk to the cops, Doug decides to surveil her — which his hot-headed best friend Jem (Jeremy Renner) pushes back against, suggesting they should just kill the girl — and before he knows it, he falls in love with the woman. Naturally, complications arise, the crew's next robbery spirals out of control, and a chase by the FBI to catch the team quickly unfolds.