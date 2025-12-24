5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2025, Ranked

In a year when artificial intelligence skyrocketed to the forefront and proved its potential to change the world, several film directors turned to science fiction to interrogate the consequences of frontier technologies and the forces developing them. Historically, the genre has been the ideal medium for this brand of social commentary. And while science fiction has predicted several inventions, the greatest stories speak to the time in which they were written, like "Frankenstein's" rejection of the First Industrial Revolution and "Star Trek's" exploration of the Cold War.

And in a year like 2025, in which political, economic, and social systems struggle to keep pace with the technology revolutionizing them, science fiction is a great vehicle to unpack the ramifications of this so-called progress. Considering the alternately hopeful and pessimistic viewpoints of this year's movies, it's important to remember how the great sci-fi screenwriter Ray Bradbury described the purpose of the genre in a 2010 interview with The Paris Review: "Science fiction is any idea that occurs in the head and doesn't exist yet, but soon will, and will change everything for everybody, and nothing will ever be the same again."

Still, the genre lacked the success it had in previous years, when hits like "Dune" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated both the box office and awards circuit. The only major sci-fi financial hit of 2025 is the heavily criticized "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third entry in the franchise. Despite the lack of financial successes, 2025 produced several top-notch sci-fi films.