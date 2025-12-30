The 4 Best Apps For Free Books

If you have a membership to your local library or are willing to get one, Libby – one of the best free apps for Kindle owners – is an excellent option to read eBooks or listen to audiobooks for free. It's an app developed by Overdrive that works with public libraries and libraries in different institutions to allow their members seamless access to eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines. However, remember, the selection of eBooks and audiobooks that you can find on Libby will depend on your local library, as they decide what to offer on Libby. Basically, your local library buys a certain number of digital copies of books and then lends them out. So, at any given moment, only the number of eBook copies purchased is given out to the library members.

As a result, the library decides the lending policies, how many books you can borrow at a time, and for what duration. The Libby app is among the best free apps you can download, and you can find the official version on both Android and iOS. You can also read using Libby in a web browser, and the app supports sending eBooks to Kindle, provided you are based in the U.S. Another highlight of the Libby app is support for multiple library cards. If you are a member of multiple participating libraries, you can add cards for all and access each library's collection through Libby. Additionally, the app is now utilizing AI to deliver reading recommendations based on specific prompts or your borrowing history.