How Real Doctors Feel About HBO Max's The Pitt

One of the highest-rated TV shows of 2025, according to IMDb, was HBO Max's The Pitt, an award-winning hospital drama starring Noah Wyle. The series does a rather impressive job of depicting the chaos and drama that come along with working in an emergency room. What makes The Pitt stand out from other hospital dramas is its commitment to providing viewers with a brutally accurate portrayal of what an ER environment is like. Put simply, The Pitt does away with many of the familiar plot lines found in standard hospital dramas, with soap-opera-style relationships between doctors a prime example. Instead, the show's focus is gritty realism.

The episodic structure of The Pitt is also interesting and helps reinforce the show's sense of realism. Specifically, each episode unfolds in real time over a single hour in a hospital emergency room. Over the course of the season, the show provides viewers with a 15-hour glimpse into what an emergency room environment is like. If this form of storytelling sounds familiar, it's because it's similar to a format popularized by the hit show 24 in the early 2000s.

Since its debut earlier this year, The Pitt has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from both viewers and critics alike. This past September, for example, the show won the 2025 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. And key to the show's success is its bluntly realistic portrayal of life inside the emergency room.