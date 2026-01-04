China Stopped Production On The World's Largest Particle Accelerator - Here's Why

Planned to be the largest particle accelerator in the world, China's Circular Electron Positron Collider (CEPC) was meant to be about 100 kilometers or 62 miles long. That's much bigger than CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) with an approximately 27 kilometer circumference – or nearly 17 miles. These systems, especially the LHC, play a huge role in studying how the universe began during the Big Bang.

Development for CEPC started in 2012, around the time CERN discovered the Higgs boson particle; however, it appears the multibillion-dollar project is now paused. It was not included in the country's next five-year plan, spanning 2026 to 2030, which means it's considered a lower priority by the state — it will see less funding and resources. Wang Yifang from the Institute of High Energy Physics confirmed the change, but although the recent proposal to be included in China's five-year plan was denied, the team plans to resubmit the CEPC proposal in 2030.

While it hasn't been directly confirmed, the CEPC would cost an estimated $5.1 billion, money that the country might want to divert elsewhere. In that case, Wang says if the European Future Circular Collider (FCC) – the next-generation collider that would effectively be LHC's successor with a much larger 90.7-kilometer (or 56-mile) circumference – is approved before the 2030 proposals, they'll likely join forces with the related teams instead.

To summarize, China's CEPC is out, likely due to cost and resource requirements, but the European's FCC still has potential, and the Chinese physicist team may join up if the proposal is approved before the next round of China's plans.