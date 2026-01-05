Before Milly Alcock's Supergirl, DC Gave Superman's Cousin An Awful '80s Adaptation

Not all superhero movies are created equal. While there are critically-acclaimed blockbusters like Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," there's also epically-bad films like Joel Schumacher's "Batman & Robin." Time, critics, and audiences will decide where the new 2026 "Supergirl" movie lands on this spectrum, but it may interest some fans to know that this superhero already got one movie that both critics and audiences loathed.

Way back in January 2024, we revealed that Milly Alock is cast as the lead for DC's next "Supergirl" movie, which is still slated for a summer 2026 release. But this isn't the first time DC's heroine made it to the big screen. While Supergirl has appeared in a variety of "Superman"-based television shows — including 2001's "Justice League" and her own 2015 TV series on The CW, wherein she was played by Melissa Benoist — "Supergirl" also had a movie in 1984, directed by Jeannot Szwarc and starring Helen Slater.

Panned by audiences and critics, we can nonetheless tell you where it's streaming if you want to check it out for yourself — just don't be surprised if you find that the reviews were right. For DC movies and television shows, there's still plenty of DC Universe release dates to arrive in 2026, but Supergirl fans can get a quick fix with something campy before the 2026 version sees release.