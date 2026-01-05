Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Appeared In One Of Marvel's Most Divisive Movies
Although Jenna Ortega is now widely recognized for "Wednesday," one of the best shows on Netflix, and prominent roles in horror films, her first step into blockbuster cinema came much earlier. That debut happened on one of pop culture's biggest stages: Marvel, through a brief MCU appearance that many viewers might not recall.
That small Marvel appearance happened in "Iron Man 3," back when she was only 10 years old. Even with a minor role, Ortega's character still mattered to the villain's plan, since the film uses the character's health condition as a way for the antagonist to manipulate the U.S. government in his favor. Despite being easy to miss, the part still ties into the movie's central conflict.
At the same time, Ortega's Marvel debut also landed in one of the most divisive projects of Phase 2 of the MCU. Even though "Iron Man 3" became a box office hit at the time, it never became one of the franchise's most beloved entries, largely because of some of the choices made in the script.
Jenna Ortega remembers her nearly silent Marvel debut in 'Iron Man 3'
For those who don't remember Jenna Ortega's role in "Iron Man 3", it occurs during a scene that's only a few seconds long, roughly an hour and a half into the movie. Ortega's character is seen interacting with her father during a Christmas family gathering. Although the moment is easy to miss, it establishes that she uses a wheelchair, one detail that later becomes important in the film's narrative.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress commented on her brief role in this Marvel film, which also ranked among her earliest jobs. "I take up the frame. I have one leg, and I'm the vice president's daughter." She also mentioned changes made during editing, since the character was apparently supposed to have some dialogue, but according to Ortega, "they took all my lines out." Ortega's name also does not appear in the credits.
Ortega also used that interview to address whether she would ever return to the MCU, amid the many rumors surrounding the franchise's future, while noting that her brief appearance in "Iron Man 3" does not leave much hope for a comeback. In her view, that cameo already marked her passage through Marvel movies, and she sees it as something completed.
Why Iron Man 3 remains one of the MCU's most divisive movies
The movie that marked Ortega's Marvel debut also stands as one of the franchise's most controversial chapters. Despite its box office success, "Iron Man 3" made several creative decisions that frustrated many comic book fans. Much of that backlash centered on the Mandarin, the film's villain, whose portrayal differs significantly from the original source material. That twist meant Marvel eventually had to clarify in Shang-Chi years later and settle the debate regarding the real Ten Rings leader.
Another reason that the movie proved so divisive among fans was its shift in focus from the first two "Iron Man" entries, since this installment showed more of Tony Stark's trauma after the events of "The Avengers." So, while some appreciated this approach, many viewers expected a more traditional superhero plot, which helped shape the film's mixed reputation.
At the same time, "Iron Man 3" crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office, showing that a more psychological take on a superhero story could still reach the mainstream audience. The film also closed Robert Downey Jr.'s solo trilogy and, in retrospect, gave Ortega an early blockbuster debut.