Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Appeared In One Of Marvel's Most Divisive Movies

Although Jenna Ortega is now widely recognized for "Wednesday," one of the best shows on Netflix, and prominent roles in horror films, her first step into blockbuster cinema came much earlier. That debut happened on one of pop culture's biggest stages: Marvel, through a brief MCU appearance that many viewers might not recall.

That small Marvel appearance happened in "Iron Man 3," back when she was only 10 years old. Even with a minor role, Ortega's character still mattered to the villain's plan, since the film uses the character's health condition as a way for the antagonist to manipulate the U.S. government in his favor. Despite being easy to miss, the part still ties into the movie's central conflict.

At the same time, Ortega's Marvel debut also landed in one of the most divisive projects of Phase 2 of the MCU. Even though "Iron Man 3" became a box office hit at the time, it never became one of the franchise's most beloved entries, largely because of some of the choices made in the script.