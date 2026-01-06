Neither On Your Nightstand Nor On The Bed: Here's The Best Place To Charge Your Phone

A lot of us do it. We come home, we get ready for bed, then we throw our phone on the nightstand next to us as we sleep. Some of us even sleep with it on the charger — though there's a lot of back and forth about why charging your phone overnight might be bad. Others, still, fall asleep watching YouTube or scrolling through TikTok. However, the best place to put your phone at night might not be in the bedroom at all. Instead, you should put your phone outside of it.

Over the years, many have discussed where people should keep their phones at night. A lot of this comes down to just how "dangerous" the radiation and light that phones give off can be to your sleep cycles. The other, more immediate concern, is the risk of fire that keeping your phone too close to your bed can bring.

While modern smartphones have come a long way in how they handle heat distribution — some devices like the OnePlus 13 feature very efficient vapor chambers to help cool the phones — falling asleep with your phone under the covers or your pillow can severely cut off ventilation. If you're charging your device, this heat generation increases and has even led to phones catching on fire in the past. That's why it's highly recommended to charge your phone in a well-ventilated area, like a flat countertop or table, away from anything that might keep cooler air from reaching it.