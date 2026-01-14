A '90s Sci-Fi Movie Written By James Cameron Is The Best Techno-Thriller You've Never Seen

He might be known for directing some absolute bangers throughout his career (three of which are the most successful movies of all time), but on the odd occasion, James Cameron just penned movie scripts and let someone else take the reins. In 1995, he created and co-wrote "Strange Days," a sci-fi film starring Ralph Fiennes and Angela Bassett, directed by his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow. Set in the not-too-distant future, the film follows Fiennes as Lenny, a former cop pushing a new fix everyone wants a piece of — SQUID (Superconducting Quantum Interference Device). These nifty little gizmos that sound like variations of Elon Musk's Neuralink record memories, allowing the user to relive them. However, when Lenny obtains a memory chronicling a murder, it draws him and Bassett's character into a conspiracy he fights to uncover.

In a film about grasping onto the past and the memories we hold dear, there's a bittersweet irony in "Strange Days" that it's so hard to get hold of. That's probably because the film didn't achieve the same level of success as Cameron's other works. Earning just shy of $8 million at the box-office against a budget of $42 million, it was a box-office failure, becoming a cult classic now unavailable on any streaming service. But while you might not have come across this forgotten Cameron-penned project, you might likely have heard a fragment of it in one of the biggest songs of the late '90s.