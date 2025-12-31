Flic Duo Smart Controller Review: Ultra-Versatile And Inexpensive

At just 8mm thick, the Flic Duo is impressively slim for a smart home controller. It doesn't look awkward whether you've mounted it on a wall or dropped it on your nightstand. I tested the white model, and it basically disappears into most rooms –- which is exactly what you want from an accessory like this. There's also a black option if that works better for your space.

The button layout puts one larger button above a smaller one, and they both feel great to press. You get a satisfying click with enough tactile feedback that you know immediately when your input registered. Flic includes a metal mounting plate that connects magnetically to the button. That means you can wall mount it, but then grab it when you want to use it handheld. The magnetic connection holds firm during normal use but lets go easily when you actually need to remove it. Thankfully, it you lose it, there is a feature to find the button with a sound, which can be triggered through the app.

The CR2032 coin-cell battery is user-replaceable, with Flic saying you'll get up to three years of use out of it. I obviously couldn't test that timeline, and while I generally prefer rechargeable batteries, I do like that it's easy to replace this one when you eventually need to do so.