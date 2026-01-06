5 Best James Bond Gadgets That Exist In Real Life

In the 1977 James Bond classic "The Spy Who Loved Me," 007 gets a new ride. Roger Moore drives a sleek white Lotus Esprit S1 that can transform into a submarine, with fins and propellers, when underwater. This car stunned the audience when the movie came out, and it became one of the franchise's most iconic gadgets. The prop, nicknamed "Wet Nellie," was custom-built as a working submarine, though it couldn't actually transform into a working car like in the film. Although it could maneuver underwater without a problem, the interior was a wet sub, which means the operators needed scuba gear.

Although we still haven't come up with cars that can transform into submarines, modern amphibious vehicles come close. They can travel on land as well as on water. For example, the Gibbs Aquada is a high-speed amphibious car that can reach over 100 mph on land and more than 30 mph on water, all thanks to the retractable wheels and water jets. Other real amphibious vehicles, such as the Hydra Spyder, combine sports-car performance with boat-like hulls.

Bond's Wet Nellie was purchased in 2013 by none other than Elon Musk, who expressed the desire to make it functional. Tesla designed a James Bond-inspired submarine car, but it never came to life. It seems Musk abandoned this idea in favor of owning the original prop. While 007's car doesn't really have the dual functionality, its angular design served as inspiration for Tesla's Cybertruck aesthetic.