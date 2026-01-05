Starlink Satellites Might Start Falling Out Of The Sky Due To This New Threat

There has been quite a bit of controversy around Elon Musk's Starlink program, which has launched over 8,000 satellites into space to power its satellite internet network. We've seen many reports over the years, from claims that Starlink satellites might be killing the ozone, to warnings that solar storms could be killing satellites like those used by Starlink. However, the latest news surrounding the internet company and its satellite clusters could be something far more troubling.

According to reports by the Associated Press, Russia could be working on a new type of anti-satellite system that would target satellites like those used in Musk's Starlink constellation. Russia might be targeting Starlink specifically because the internet company's satellites provide Ukraine with satellite internet support.

The information indicated in the reports suggests the main conversation revolves around a ploy to release thousands of pellets into the same orbit that Starlink's satellites use. It's a play on a classic dilemma that already haunts some scientists, who have long discussed the dangers of having too much junk in Earth's orbit.