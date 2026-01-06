Are Beats Headphones Reliable Now? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beats headphones are among the most iconic over- or on-ear headphones in the modern era, having launched in 2006 with a direct partnership with Dr. Dre. These headphones sported a unique look, with the lower-case "b" logo proudly emblazoned on each ear cup. In fact, thanks to their bold colors and flashy exterior, they were often seen as a fashion accessory first and an audio listening device second.

These early versions relied so heavily on their hip-hop pedigree and fashion-forward design that many audiophiles lamented that they didn't sound all that good. Recently, the brand has seen something of a resurgence, focusing on releasing high-quality products with balanced audio and tons of solid features for today's on-the-go listener. There are also several models that are considered excellent choices for different segments, like the flagship-focused Studio Pro with its 14,000-strong 4.5-star Amazon rating or the sport focused Powerbeats Pro 2. If you're in the market for a pair, consider checking out this Beats buying guide. But what do reviewers and users say about Beats today?