Can You Beat The World's Most Annoying Captcha?

It's been a quarter of a century since the invention of the CAPTCHA. The great gatekeeper of the internet was originally created by students at Carnegie Mellon University to prevent bots from rigging online polls. Inspired by the famous Turing Test (which ChatGPT also passed), they dubbed it the Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart (CAPTCHA). The first CAPTCHA was the distorted-text kind, but they've become increasingly challenging as technology has advanced. One creative programmer decided to take this trend to a ludicrous extreme by inventing the world's most challenging CAPTCHA, and the result might actually make you lose your mind.

Neal Argawal's I'm Not a Robot challenges players to complete 48 levels of increasingly complex CAPTCHA challenges. It starts out simple: click the box, select the squares with a stop sign, decipher the distorted text — the standards. Then, things start getting weird, as you'll have to win tic-tac-toe, play a game of whack-a-mole, and find Waldo. Before long, you're tumbling down a rabbit hole of Rorschach tests, eye exams, trigonometry, and a series of "park the car" challenges that will give you road rage from the comfort of your own home!

By the time the game challenges you to a "reverse Turing test," you'll be questioning your sanity, but if you make it through, you'll be rewarded with a certificate of humanity from Luis von Ahn, co-inventor of CAPTCHA (and Duolingo!). The journey is clever, silly, and absolutely infuriating. It's also a masterful example of the real technology behind CAPTCHA.