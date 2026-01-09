A 2016 Spy Thriller With A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Impossible To Stream Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding something good to watch on Netflix and other streaming services can be a daunting task if you're not sure what you want. You're in for another seemingly endless scrolling session, looking for that perfect gem to match your mood for the night, dreading hitting play on something that catches your eye early on the off-chance that something better may lie ahead. It's even more annoying to turn on your streaming apps in search of a particular title, only to discover none of your subscriptions have it. The latter is the scenario for "The Age of Shadows," a 2016 spy thriller with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, that's not available to stream in the U.S. as of this writing.

The work of Kim Jee-woon (writer and director), known for "The Good, the Bad, the Weird" (2008) and "The Last Stand" (2013), "The Age of Shadows" is a period piece that focuses on key events in Korea's history that may resonate strongly with the wider audience in Korea. It tells the story of a group of Korean resistance fighters opposing the Japanese occupation in the 1920s, and the moral dilemmas of those Koreans who collaborated with the new regime.

It's a story that may not be familiar to Western viewers who have not explored the Japanese-Korean history around the Second World War era. But replace Korea and Japan with France and Germany, keep the period, and you'll likely end up with a historical tale of war that's more familiar to the Western viewer. Add the action sequences, for which Jee-woon is known, and "The Age of Shadows" becomes a film cinephiles may want to stream, especially those familiar with his work. For example, Jee-woon's action-packed "The Last Stand" is a Hollywood movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.