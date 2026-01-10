Say Goodbye To Cement With This New Eco Friendly Alternative

Concrete is the backbone for modern construction, serving as the foundation for any major build. It's known for its cost-effective properties, unmatched strength, longevity, and versatility, being used for houses, buildings, roads, bridges, and more. It's been a standard in builds for decades, especially in residential homes, but it's also a major contributor to global carbon dioxide emissions. Around 8% of global CO 2 emissions come from cement production, the bonding agent used in concrete. For years, researchers and scientists have been proposing eco-friendly and more sustainable alternatives. But concrete is the second most widely used material after water, it makes sense why finding an alternative is a challenge. There may be an answer for residential and low-rise builds, or two, really, when the materials are used together. The solution includes rammed earth, also called compacted soil, and cardboard reinforcement. Yes, that cardboard.

Researchers found that cardboard-confined rammed earth (CCRE) which basically shoves earth into low-cost cardboard tubes, significantly enhances the strength of cardboard alone by more than tenfold. That's actually stronger than using concrete to stabilize the compacted earth. But CCRE also offers "substantial reductions" in carbon emissions and a lifespan of about 25 years for CCRE alone. The lifespan is up to 75 years for both cement-stabilized rammed earth and concrete. Yes, for that last bit, there is a difference between concrete and cement, related to the composition, development process, and environmental impact. But mixing the materials can vastly improve lifecycles thereby extending the lifetimes of the structures or buildings they're used in, another reason why concrete stands as a top choice, currently.