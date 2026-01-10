5 Amazon Prime Video Game Adaptations We Can't Wait To See

After several decades of low-to-middling success with video game adaptations, the entertainment industry has finally entered a period of consistent success in turning these franchises into live-action films and television. One of the most recent and successful examples is Amazon Studios' "Fallout" series, which secured numerous nominations and one victory at the 2024 Emmys. Amazon isn't planning to stop with just "Fallout," however; the studio has several more game adaptations in the works, from "God of War" to "Mass Effect."

Over the last several years, Amazon Studios has secured a variety of lucrative deals to create live-action series of popular video game franchises. While very little is known about the status of these projects, they are still in active development. If the quality of "Fallout" is any indication, each of these projects could end up being blockbuster successes in their own right, and we're eager to see how it all turns out. Here are the five video game adaptations we're most excited to see on the streaming service soon.