5 Amazon Prime Video Game Adaptations We Can't Wait To See
After several decades of low-to-middling success with video game adaptations, the entertainment industry has finally entered a period of consistent success in turning these franchises into live-action films and television. One of the most recent and successful examples is Amazon Studios' "Fallout" series, which secured numerous nominations and one victory at the 2024 Emmys. Amazon isn't planning to stop with just "Fallout," however; the studio has several more game adaptations in the works, from "God of War" to "Mass Effect."
Over the last several years, Amazon Studios has secured a variety of lucrative deals to create live-action series of popular video game franchises. While very little is known about the status of these projects, they are still in active development. If the quality of "Fallout" is any indication, each of these projects could end up being blockbuster successes in their own right, and we're eager to see how it all turns out. Here are the five video game adaptations we're most excited to see on the streaming service soon.
Wolfenstein
The "Wolfenstein" series carries a positive reputation within the gaming industry and culture. "Wolfenstein 3D," released in 1992, is often considered the origin of the modern first-person shooter genre, and the more recent games produced in concert between id Software and Bethesda pay appropriate respect to this milestone franchise. Amazon MGM Studios now faces the challenge of preserving this legacy in the game's TV adaptation, which Variety reported in July 2025 was under development.
The broad setting of the "Wolfenstein" series is an alternate version of World War II where Nazi forces push back against the Allies with a combination of super-advanced technology and occult rituals. The original game sees American soldier B.J. Blazkowicz infiltrating the titular Castle Wolfenstein in an effort to sabotage these mysterious experiments, though the more recent games like "Wolfenstein: The New Order" depict a world in which the Nazis achieved a near-definitive victory and conquered most other major countries, including the United States. It hasn't been clarified which depiction of the story this adaptation is going for, though we do know that the adaptation is being handled by Kilter Films, the same company that brought us "Fallout."
God of War
Originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2005, the first "God of War" was one of the biggest successes on the console, showing the voyages of bloodthirsty Spartan warrior Kratos as he seeks vengeance upon Ares, the Greek god of war. While this game and its sequels were well-liked in their time, the series had a second period of glory in 2018, when a new "God of War" title featured an older, wiser Kratos living in the realms of Norse myth alongside his son Atreus. It's this particular era of the story that will be serving as the staging ground for Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' live-action adaptation.
The adaptation was announced in 2022, but apparently ran into numerous issues and stalls, ultimately culminating in the showrunner and executive producers walking off the project entirely late in 2024. According to a Deadline report from October 2024, Sony and Amazon have hired a completely new writers' room to head the series, though no specific names were mentioned. There have been no announcements of the project's cancellation, so it must be in development.
Mass Effect
"Mass Effect" is a series of role-playing games released in November 2007, developed by BioWare and published by Microsoft before Electronic Arts acquired the developer in October 2007. The game and its sequels depict a spacefaring humanity in the far-off future, having developed faster-than-light space travel after discovering alien technology on Mars. Humanity has made contact with numerous other intelligent spacefaring species, joining an intergalactic council and helping to police the cosmos from major threats, particularly an army of artificial planet-destroyers called the Reapers.
"Mass Effect" has an exceptionally dense setting and lore similar to prominent science-fiction and fantasy franchises like "Star Trek" or "Game of Thrones," which has long made it an attractive candidate for television adaptation. In November 2024, Amazon MGM Studios announced that it had been developing a "Mass Effect" series. A Deadline report from that time also revealed that Doug Jung had been brought on as the showrunner. Jung has previously served as the executive producer for "Star Trek Beyond," so he is already well-acquainted with bringing complex sci-fi settings to life.
Warhammer 40,000
"Warhammer 40,000," typically abbreviated to "Warhammer 40K," is a massive multimedia franchise that started as a tabletop role-playing game in 1987 and expanded into novels, video games, and films. It is an exceptionally dark and aggressive setting where humanity is in constant intergalactic war against various demonic and monstrous armies. These factions all have their own lore and motivations, making the "Warhammer 40K" setting popular for those who enjoy exceptionally dense fiction alongside tabletop role-playing.
In December 2022, "Warhammer" owner Games Workshop announced that it had entered into a partnership with Amazon MGM Studios to bring the franchise to life as a live-action series. Not only that, but it was also announced that former "Superman" star Henry Cavill had signed as the "Warhammer 40,000" series star and executive producer. Production updates have been scarce since this initial announcement, but Games Workshop assured in its June 2025 financial report that production was ongoing. Unfortunately, the company's deal with Amazon prevents it from revealing substantial information about the project, so we likely won't know more until the show is in a near-complete state.
Life is Strange
Not every video game adaptation in Amazon's pipeline is a massive sci-fi or fantasy epic. The platform's most recent acquisition for the live-action treatment, "Life is Strange," is a more grounded story, though still with a distinctive supernatural element. Originally released in 2015, "Life is Strange" is a contemporary fantasy story following Max Caulfield, a photography student who mysteriously develops the ability to rewind time. Using this power, she reconnects with her estranged childhood friend, Chloe, and the two begin an investigation into a dark conspiracy brewing beneath their humble seaside town.
According to a Variety report from September 2025, the live-action "Life is Strange" adaptation has been greenlit for a Prime Video run, with Amazon MGM Studios producing and Charlie Covell on board as head writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Production studios LuckyChap and Story Kitchen are also part of the production, with the game's original publisher, Square Enix, joining them after years of trying to secure a deal for a live-action series. As the adaptation was announced recently, there is no information on potential casting or release dates.