One Matrix Star Still Isn't Over His Character's Death

Who could forget Cypher, Joe Pantoliano's sneaky, backstabbing jerk in the Wachowski sisters' "The Matrix"? The actor was made for playing villains like this (in addition to portraying hot-headed, domineering characters like Ralph Cifaretto in "The Sopranos," which fans consider one of the best TV shows of the past 25 years), and this often results in him dying on screen in one way or another. Yet Pantoliano is still holding a bit of a grudge against the Wachowskis for killing off Cypher.

In an October 2025 "Matrix" reunion panel at New York Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly), Pantoliano revealed how the writer-director duo "lied" to him (on purpose) during the shooting of the 1999 action sci-fi classic. He said, "They lied to me! They f****** lied! I said, 'Hey, you can't kill me, right? You're not gonna kill me?' And Lilly said, 'Hey, Lana, he doesn't want us to kill him.' And I heard Lana off camera, knowing that I could hear this, and she said, 'Well, just lie to him and we'll kill him anyway.'"

After the panel's moderator jokingly tried to console him by saying that Cypher's fate may not be "definitive," the actor replied, "Don't get me started, all right? They brought f****** Agent Smith back. It's 'The Matrix'!" Still, Pantoliano holds out hope for a potential return of his character in another sequel (even though there have been three follow-ups already).