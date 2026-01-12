5 Best Apple CarPlay Widgets You Should Be Using

Apple's iOS 26 update rejuvenated the CarPlay experience, letting users enjoy the company's new Liquid Glass design on their car's infotainment hub, along with Live Activities, less intrusive notifications, and most excitingly, customizable widgets that are no longer reserved for the premium CarPlay Ultra tier. These let you glance at important information hands-free, and are just as useful whether you're a daily commuter or otherwise someone who spends long hours on the road.

If you've just upgraded to iOS 26, recently got a new iPhone, or finally bought a car that supports CarPlay, it's important to know which widgets are actually worth using. CarPlay widgets don't work the same way they do on the iPhone, and many popular apps, such as WhatsApp, are quite restrictive in what their CarPlay widgets can do. You're also limited by the number of widget stacks, which depends entirely on your car's screen size. Two stacks are the most common, and each stack supports up to five widgets, so you'll really want to be selective about which widgets you use.

To save you the effort, we tested the most popular (and also a few lesser-known) widgets first-hand to see how they actually perform on CarPlay. Ultimately, we picked the five best options for this guide: Photos, Reminders, ChatGPT, Weather, and a live sports score widget. Together, they'll not only show you useful information, but also add a personal touch to your car's infotainment system.