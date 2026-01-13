5 Best Sci-Fi Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked
In space, no one can hear you snort with laughter. A select few shows have achieved just that by mixing the sitcom formula with science fiction. While the likes of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) were venturing into the far reaches of space, or Time Lords were getting lost in phone boxes on "Doctor Who," geeks with a funny bone were testing what comedy shows could look like if they had aliens and reality-bending storylines in them.
Scanning the decades, we've compiled a collection of cult favorites and long-running shows that paid great homage to the world of sci-fi while squeezing in some laughs for good measure. The best of the bunch handled a brilliant balancing act that not only worked for sci-fi nerds but for those who didn't know how to make a Vulcan salute, or who shot first (or at all) in "Star Wars."
From egg-hatching heroes from other planets to heartbreaking yet humorous chapters that showed the downsides of living in the future, some sitcoms with a sci-fi twang turned out as accomplished as those without. Keeping that in mind, here's our ranking of the five greatest sci-fi sitcoms ever. Do yourself a favor: Set phasers to fun and give them a look, and don't be afraid to get wonderfully weird and whimsical with them if you like.
5. Mork & Mindy
Sitcom spin-offs are a risky venture, but few have managed to uncover a talent as brilliant and beloved as the late, great Robin Williams. Making his debut as Mork from Ork in "Happy Days," Williams went on to play the character opposite Pam Dawber, as Mindy, in a show that sent the former's career skyrocketing. In "Mork & Mindy," Williams was a human firework, taking on the role of Mork, who had been banished from his planet for having a sense of humor. Landing on the third rock from the sun (more on that later), Mork comes to learn about the human race with all their quirks and flaws, often leading to comedic results.
Spanning four seasons and demonstrating just what kind of capability Williams had to make the world laugh, "Mork & Mindy" might not have been as sci-fi-centric as other entries on this list, but it still delivered enough to make for a good watch. The chemistry between Williams and Dawber was effortless, and one staple of the show was Mork's weekly reports to Orson (Ralph James), who is aggravated by the alien outcast who wants to see the world, and indeed, the universe in a better light. Even though the show was eventually canceled after its fourth season, "Mork & Mindy" brilliantly blended genres in a way that other shows would try to replicate for years to come.
4. Red Dwarf
The deadpan delivery in British comedy is a wonderful thing. It can either enter the realm of ridiculousness — as in "Monty Python" and "Fawlty Towers" – or be brilliantly biting, as the original versions of "The Office" and "Shameless" have proven. In 1988, we got a blend of both when we climbed aboard "Red Dwarf," a show that gained cult status, and even beat some science fiction shows to the futuristic post, while still poking fun at the genre.
Inspired by a series of sketches titled "Dave Hollins: Space Cadet," "Red Dwarf" followed Dave Lister (Craig Charles), a technician who wakes from suspended animation 3 million years in the future to learn he's the last human left in the universe. Space might be big, but thankfully he's not alone in it, courtesy of the titular mining ship — also hosting a pompous hologram named Rimmer (Chris Barrie), a humanoid feline evolved from Lister's pet cat called Cat (Danny John-Jules), and a robot with a head like an unfinished Rubik's Cube called Kryten (Robert Llewellyn).
With a level of production design that mirrored the aesthetic of Ridley Scott's "Alien," "Red Dwarf" was thankfully far more jovial, breaking new ground in how it delivered its laughs. It introduced fully holographic characters seven years before "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and featured imaginative episodes like "Backwards," which saw the crew enter an alternate reality where time moved in the wrong direction. It's a cult favorite that doesn't get enough attention and absolutely should.
3. 3rd Rock From The Sun
Incoming message from the Big Giant Head! Back in 1996, Bonnie and Terry Turner seemingly took the idea of "Mork & Mindy" and multiplied it with "3rd Rock from the Sun(not to be confused with NASA's radio station, Third Rock Radio). The show followed four aliens who landed on Earth, posing as a human family, to secretly monitor how the locals lived. Naturally, the more they spend on our little blue marble, the more they learn to love Earthlings for all their flaws — and gradually come to forget the mission that they've been tasked with.
Besides being an exceptional sci-fi-based sitcom, "3rd Rock From The Sun" deserves to be in the same conversation as some of the regular sitcoms it shared airtime with. Spanning six seasons — and earning an incredible 31 Emmy nominations (and winning eight) – the show did what so many excellent sci-fi stories do by holding a mirror up to humanity and showing just how funny we all are. It also served as a wonderful testament to the talents of John Lithgow as the alien team leader, Dick Solomon, and a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the oldest member of the space invaders, Tommy Solomon.
Given just how many sitcoms have tried to be revived over the years, and how geek sci-fi fandom has become more prominent in popular culture, it actually feels like now is a better time than any for "3rd Rock From The Sun" to get a revisit. Nevertheless, this rock is still a gem in its own right.
2. Futurama
Good news, everyone! In 1999, "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening dared to stretch his sitcom storytelling beyond Springfield's borders, venturing far into the future with the Planet Express crew. "Futurama" follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a pizza delivery guy who wakes up in the year 3,000 after being cryogenically frozen. From there, he lives every sci-fi nerd's dream, with a robot best friend (John DiMaggio's Bender), a romance with a cyclops (Katey Sagal's Leela), and a series of crazy adventures across the stars and the world of tomorrow.
While "The Simpsons" was limited in how it paid its respects to science fiction by its tenth season, "Futurama" allowed Groening and his creative team to cut loose with jokes about what the future held. Admittedly, the show didn't have as smooth a ride as Groening's seamless home(r) run, with "Futurama" canceled and renewed three times. Nevertheless, it has still featured some impressive episodes that made deep-cut gags for sci-fi nerds while also telling legit, heartwarming, human stories.
Regardless of how tumultuous its tenure on our screens has been compared with the family over at 742 Evergreen Terrace, "The Simpsons" still can't compare with the likes of "Jurassic Bark," which saw Fry try to revive his family dog, or "The Luck of the Fryrish," which revealed how his family carried on after he went missing all those years ago. "Futurama" might be more fantastical than "The Simpsons," but it's also arguably more human in its execution.
1. Rick and Morty
No sci-fi sitcom has put a dent in popular culture by ripping it off (respectfully) than "Rick and Morty," a fever dream of a show that has only gotten more bonkers with every season it's churned out. A tripped-out hybrid of "Back to the Future" and "Lost in Space," the show follows permanently panic-stricken teen, Morty Smith, who is dragged along on otherworldly adventures with his alcoholic but stupendously smart grandfather, Rick. Often joining them on their many misadventures are the rest of the Smith family, comprised of Rick's granddaughter, Summer (Spencer Grammer); his daughter, Beth (Sarah Chalke); and his poor excuse for a son-in-law, Jerry (Chris Parnell).
While regularly airing instalments of chaos, excessive violence, and good old-fashioned toilet humor, "Rick and Morty" often enters the profound space of analyzing the human condition and our place in the universe. Just as much as Morty is frequently seen balancing the troubles of high school with his own existence, so too is his self-destructive scientist of a grandfather choosing to ignore his own personal struggles. Sprinkle in impressive guest appearances from A-listers like Susan Sarandon, Werner Herzog, and the always-welcome Keith David as the U.S. president, and "Ricky and Morty" becomes a show that has something for everyone, including any Birdperson on this side of reality.