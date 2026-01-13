5 Best Sci-Fi Sitcoms Of All Time, Ranked

In space, no one can hear you snort with laughter. A select few shows have achieved just that by mixing the sitcom formula with science fiction. While the likes of Captain Kirk (William Shatner) were venturing into the far reaches of space, or Time Lords were getting lost in phone boxes on "Doctor Who," geeks with a funny bone were testing what comedy shows could look like if they had aliens and reality-bending storylines in them.

Scanning the decades, we've compiled a collection of cult favorites and long-running shows that paid great homage to the world of sci-fi while squeezing in some laughs for good measure. The best of the bunch handled a brilliant balancing act that not only worked for sci-fi nerds but for those who didn't know how to make a Vulcan salute, or who shot first (or at all) in "Star Wars."

From egg-hatching heroes from other planets to heartbreaking yet humorous chapters that showed the downsides of living in the future, some sitcoms with a sci-fi twang turned out as accomplished as those without. Keeping that in mind, here's our ranking of the five greatest sci-fi sitcoms ever. Do yourself a favor: Set phasers to fun and give them a look, and don't be afraid to get wonderfully weird and whimsical with them if you like.