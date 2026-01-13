AI Is Transforming The Military For The Better (And Worse) - Here's How

Modern warfare is becoming centered on the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI). The need to make faster decisions, and to have guidance on operational concerns, is a driving force behind AI reliance in the military sphere. World leaders are pushing for AI innovation and making it a priority in national strategy. As AI makes its way into warfighting, however, it brings with it both benefits and drawbacks.

Billions of dollars every year are being spent on AI developments for military use alone. The war between Russia and Ukraine has illustrated the potential of autonomous weapons and systems, including heavy reliance on drones to launch attacks. AI has become so prevalent in current military strategy, and the outlook for future operations, that in 2023 the United Nations (UN) Security Council convened to discuss the way AI will impact war and peace.

The rise of AI is so recent that its potential biases and strange decisions still aren't fully understood. Chinese scientists have created the world's first AI military commander. Though it was not designed to be used in the field, that type of innovation invites a question: If AI makes a bad military decision, who is to blame?