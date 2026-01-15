This DIY Raspberry Pi Project Turns A Lego Set Into A Functional Game Boy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of fun retro-gaming inspired Lego sets on the market today. Both the Lego Icons Atari set and the Lego Super Mario Game Boy, for example, are pure nostalgia. Yet as cool as they are, there're definitely lacking a little something: I wish they were playable and had actual, working game systems inside. Of course, this would make them quite a bit more expensive and probably more complicated to build, but it would also be an incredible upgrade.

If building your very own working Lego Game Boy not just brick-by-brick but also with electronics and internal components sounds like your type of fun, you might want to check out the BrickBoy kit. Originally funded on Kickstarter, it effectively transforms your Lego Game Boy set into a working, playable console. It doesn't require any soldering, coding, or complex knowledge to build. The individual pieces click together, just like the Lego bricks, making everything easy to assemble. BrickBoy is either powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero or Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.

The kit works with the Lego set and aesthetics, keeping the same look and feel while adding a working screen, speaker, and buttons. This is a standalone add-on; the Lego set is sold separately and not included with any of the BrickBoy bundles. You'll have to build the base set first, then start snapping in the pieces from BrickBoy to get a working handheld. This isn't the only product of its kind, of course; there is a GameBaby Retro Gaming case for iPhone that transforms your phone into a handheld. There are also several retro handhelds across multiple price ranges from companies like Ambernic and Retroid that emulate old consoles. But the BrickBoy? It's a working Game Boy, that looks like a Game Boy, made out of Lego bricks.