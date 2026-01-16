Pacific Rim Has A Forgotten Netflix Anime Spin-Off Series Fans Need To Check Out

When Netflix launched "Pacific Rim: The Black" back in 2021, it wasn't about adding yet another anime to the streaming pile; it was about daring to reimagine the well-known universe through the lens of animation. Spanning 2 seasons and 14 episodes, this bingeworthy anime series sequel to "Pacific Rim: Uprising" was created by Greg Johnson ("X-Man: Evolution") and Craig Kyle ("Thor: Ragnarok"). Japanese animation studio Polygon Pictures is responsible for the animation and distinctive style of the mecha-vs-kaiju saga.

The creators deliberately chose the anime medium to tell the story of the Black. After all, animation offered a freedom that live action couldn't match. The visual flexibility and the possibility of dynamic storytelling allowed for bold world-building and character-driven narratives. The sweeping robot-vs-kaiju battles, imaginative landscapes, and the scale of the world are stunning due to the quality of the animation and creative direction.

Critics and the audience noticed the difference. While still packed with mech mayhem, the series favors the type of atmosphere, suspense, and emotion which only animated visuals can deliver. The visual ambition and the emotional depth of The Black brought a 71% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it seems not all fans of the franchise were impressed by the tonal shift or the niche format of animation.