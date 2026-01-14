10 Soundbars You Need To Replace Your TV Audio With, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Televisions are among the many electronic appliances that have benefited from technological advancements. Gone are the days when a bulky CRT set took up half the space in your room and produced a muddy picture. Instead, today's OLED and Mini LED panels have 4K or even 8K resolution and are so thin that you can essentially stick them to a wall. Unfortunately, one metric suffered as a consequence of this desire to make TVs thinner: sound quality. Since producing audio requires drivers to move large volumes of air, which is physically impossible in a space-constrained environment, most TV speakers end up sounding tinny and lacking bass.

The obvious solution to this problem is a soundbar. It has the space for the drivers to push air, but should you invest in one? According to experts, the answer is a big yes. As George Lucas once said, "Sound is half the experience," so getting a proper soundbar or even a home theater setup can significantly improve your media experience. However, choosing a soundbar isn't that easy. The market has tons of players, with each operating under a different setup. To help you get started, we've identified the best soundbars to replace your TV speakers, according to experts.