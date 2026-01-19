Star Trek Legends Whose Ashes Were Sent Into Space After Their Deaths
When "Star Trek" first braved the final frontier in 1966, it brought with it a cast that would not only help redefine what science fiction on television could be, but also establish them as groundbreaking talents in their own right. Led by William Shatner as Captain Kirk and his emotionless yet ever-fascinated second-in-command, Spock (Leonard Nimoy), the starship Enterprise was also manned by a collection of other compelling stars. By leaving such a legacy, the cast and creative forces behind "Star Trek" earned immense praise and, in their passing, were bestowed special treatment that was truly out of this world.
According to Celestis, a select group of the "Star Trek" cast members have been given space funerals following their deaths. Scotty's James Doohan, for example, has had numerous attempts to be transported into space. The first voyage was in 2007 aboard the SpaceLoft XL, which transported Doohan's ashes in a suborbital flight, followed in 2008 by the Falcon 1 rocket, which carried some of them, only for the aircraft to fail after launch. Later in the same year, some of Doohan's ashes found their way under the floor cladding of the International Space Station's Columbus module. Other members of the Enterprise, also had journeys of their own after their death.
Star Trek creator and crew members have had their ashes sent among the stars
Besides Doohan finding his way into the final frontier, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry had some of his ashes transported aboard Celestis Inc.'s maiden flight in 1997 — although a portion of his ashes had been taken to space aboard the Columbia by NASA astronaut James Weatherbee in 1992. After Roddenberry's wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, died from leukemia in 2008, the two were scheduled to have their ashes transported together in 2012 aboard another Celestis flight. That flight did not materialize until 2024, however.
As for the other crew members of the show, Nichelle Nichols' (who played comms officer Uhura) remains were sent on a space voyage aboard the ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket in 2024. In the same year, Nichols' remains, as well as those of the Roddenberrys and Doohan, were sent on the voyage along with the DNA of DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy.
"I donated the lock of hair so 'De' could join his shipmates on their eternal journey into interstellar space," said Kris M. Smith, Kelley's friend who submitted a DNA sample belonging to "Bones" in 2022. "The mission just didn't feel complete without Dr. McCoy aboard. I think 'De' would have loved to 'go hopping galaxies' again with his cast and crew mates." Thankfully, with this contribution, it allowed them all to boldly go where so few had gone before, together.