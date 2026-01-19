Star Trek Legends Whose Ashes Were Sent Into Space After Their Deaths

When "Star Trek" first braved the final frontier in 1966, it brought with it a cast that would not only help redefine what science fiction on television could be, but also establish them as groundbreaking talents in their own right. Led by William Shatner as Captain Kirk and his emotionless yet ever-fascinated second-in-command, Spock (Leonard Nimoy), the starship Enterprise was also manned by a collection of other compelling stars. By leaving such a legacy, the cast and creative forces behind "Star Trek" earned immense praise and, in their passing, were bestowed special treatment that was truly out of this world.

According to Celestis, a select group of the "Star Trek" cast members have been given space funerals following their deaths. Scotty's James Doohan, for example, has had numerous attempts to be transported into space. The first voyage was in 2007 aboard the SpaceLoft XL, which transported Doohan's ashes in a suborbital flight, followed in 2008 by the Falcon 1 rocket, which carried some of them, only for the aircraft to fail after launch. Later in the same year, some of Doohan's ashes found their way under the floor cladding of the International Space Station's Columbus module. Other members of the Enterprise, also had journeys of their own after their death.