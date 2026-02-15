Bradley Cooper's Underrated 2011 Sci-Fi Movie Relies On A Persistent Science Myth

Back in 2011 — long before Bradley Cooper climbed the director's chair — he was three hundred steps ahead of the game in the sci-fi movie "Limitless." The film was based on Alan Glynn's novel "The Dark Fields" and stars Cooper as struggling writer Eddie Morra, who unlocks dramatically expanded mental capabilities after taking a drug called NZT. This wonder pill turns him into a high-level intellect who can rapidly turn his life around in all sorts of ways, although there are serious side effects. Things then get even sketchier when our hero finds himself on the run from suits who are desperate to keep this new drug a secret.

The film's main hook is that humans only use 20% of our brains and NZT taps into the remainder, although you might have heard we truly only use half that much. The concept of untapped brain power was also central to Scarlett Johansson's 2014 film "Lucy," and the 10% figure has hung around for over a century. Like a lot of sci-fi movies, "Limitless" focuses more on the fiction while giving a little less attention to the science of it all. The reality is that humans use a fair chunk of the old noggin and we don't need a mysterious pill to activate it for use.