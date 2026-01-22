Some historians and scientists have proposed that lead poisoning played a meaningful role in the decline of the Roman Empire. One of the earliest such voices was S. Colum Gilfillan, who in his article "Lead Poisoning and the Fall of Rome" argued that the Roman elite used lead-lined vessels and prepared sweetened grape syrup in lead containers. This, plus the abundant lead plumbing, may have affected fertility, cognitive capacity, and stamina, thereby weakening the health of Roman society. However, it's important to mention that Gilfillan's conclusions were criticized by some experts.

Later, the geochemist Jerome O. Nriagu published "Saturnine Gout among Roman Aristocrats: Did Lead Poisoning Contribute to the Fall of the Empire?" in 1983, and suggested that the prevalence of gout and other maladies among Romans pointed to lead poisoning. More recently, a 2025 study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences analyzed Arctic ice cores and found elevated lead pollution levels across Europe during Roman times, reigniting interest in the topic of possible lead poisoning in ancient Rome.

It's important to note that the theory remains controversial. Many historians emphasize that Rome's decline was complex. It was caused by economic stress, military pressure, political struggle, and climate change, dwarfing any single cause. For instance, the archeological bone studies show that average lead toxicity in some Roman populations was significantly lower than modern equivalents, thanks to the prevalent global use of leaded gasoline significantly contributing to lead poisoning in modern times. That said, it's still a present danger and there are food recalls due to potential lead poisoning risks. In short, while lead poisoning may have been a contributing factor, it is almost certainly not the main culprit for the fall of the Roman Empire.