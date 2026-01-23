5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Microsoft Surface Laptop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a Windows laptop, Microsoft's Surface series has been around for over 10 years. Today, the company offersthree different-sized Surface Laptops, starting with the 13-inch model launched in 2025 and including the 13.8-inch and 15-inch variants of 2024. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series processors, Microsoft's current Surface lineup can be a great choice if you're looking for a laptop that's not only high-performance but also offers battery life as long-lasting as Apple's M-series MacBooks. The Surface Laptop is thin and light, perfect if you work on the go. Despite all its best features, the Surface Laptop is certainly not for everyone.

One of its major downsides is the price. The entry-level 13-inch model launched with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $899 for the base 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 13.8-inch model with the same specs costs $999. If you want a similar device to get your work done but don't have at least the$749.99 Microsoft is asking today for a Surface Laptop, you should consider alternatives.

To save you from the paradox of choice, we've scoured the web to find cheaper alternatives to the Surface Laptop that will give you good performance, great battery life, and, if possible, the Copilot+ features if you want to jump on the AI bandwagon. We used the price of $749 as a guide, which is the current retail price of the cheapest Surface Laptop we could find. If you need more details about our selection, read our full methodology at the end of the article.