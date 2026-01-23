4 Cheap DIY Raspberry Pi Projects That Can Completely Change Your Smart Home

Speaking of older technology and practices, laundry appliances like washers and dryers have gotten steadily more advanced with the passage of time. Many modern appliances have integrated support for manufacturer apps, which allow you to receive notifications when cycles are finished. Unfortunately, not everyone has a brand-new washer or dryer with this functionality, forcing you to sit within earshot waiting for the cycles to finish. If you've got an older or simpler laundry setup and want to leave it to its work, you can create a simple alert system for finished cycles using a Raspberry Pi and a vibration sensor module.

With nothing but a Raspberry Pi, a vibration module, and some miscellaneous parts like a simple power supply and microSD card, you can create a basic device that can both detect subtle vibrations and alert you when they've stopped. All you do is attach it to the side of a washer or dryer and run your laundry; when the cycle, and by extension the vibrations, finally stop, the sensor will detect the change and send a push notification to your phone. You can be anywhere else in your home or even outside and you'll still know exactly when the laundry's done. No more soggy clothes left languishing in the washer, and since the gadget is attached to the outside of the appliance, it won't endanger its manufacturer warranty. This same gadget can also be used on other vibrating appliances and elements of your home, like a dishwasher or a garage door.