Your Smart TV Might Soon Be Replaced By This Emerging Technology

The days may soon be gone when you relax in the living room on your own or with friends and family to watch your television. Instead, a relatively new technology could replace physical TVs altogether, and that is virtual screens. These screens are seen by wearing headsets or display glasses, which will project a show into the world around you. For example, you could sit in your bed or hang out in your backyard and watch a show on a virtual screen without needing a physical TV.

Brands like Apple's Vision Pro headset or the Xreal One Pro display glasses offer a mix of augmented and virtual reality through their products. That being said, they aren't necessarily cheap. The Apple Vision Pro can cost thousands of dollars, depending on the model, and the Xreal One Pro is $649. Given that these rival the cost of more expensive televisions, the price can be a bit shocking. However, the technology itself is quite fascinating and futuristic, giving us something that seems like it is right out of Star Wars.

There are a handful of benefits these virtual screens offer over traditional television, with one being easy mobility to watch TV where you want to. However, there are some drawbacks, such as the isolation of this type of TV watching, that could hinder them from fully replacing the TV.