The Sci-Fi Anime Many Believe Inspired Inception Is Streaming For Free
When Christopher Nolan released his mind-bending blockbuster "Inception" in 2010, the premise of the movie — involving dream espionage and reality-warping visuals — amazed audiences worldwide. However, while the idea seems original, some Japanese animation fans feel many of the concepts and even specific scenes from "Inception" are familiar. That's because in 2006, four years before Leonardo DiCaprio spun his totem as Dom Cobb, Satoshi Kon released his sci-fi anime film "Paprika."
While Nolan has cited other influences for his work, such as "Blade Runner," "Paprika" bears similarities to "Inception" both narratively and visually speaking. This has sparked debate among fans that has persisted for more than a decade. Both stories are about a technology that lets users enter and manipulate other people's dreams, and both films contain scenes that feel similar to one another. That said, the movies diverge in how they develop their ideas.
While "Paprika" isn't widely available on streaming services, there is one saving grace: A popular streaming service that just so happens to be free.
Breaking down the parallels between Paprika and Inception
Two specific scenes in "Inception," highly regarded as one of Christopher Nolan's best movies, may have taken direct inspiration from "Paprika." The first is the dream sequence set in hotel corridors. Where Nolan's movie features a hallway fight in zero gravity, Kon's scene is set in Detective Konakawa's own dreams. However, the "Paprika" scene doesn't feature combat and focuses more on time-loop repetition.
Another parallel scene is the dream world opening up to reveal new spaces that are important to the story. In this scene, both films involve a character wearing red and shattering glass to access a whole other layer of dreams. That said, those visuals are easy to identify, and the similarities between "Paprika" and "Inception" remain superficial. The anime follows a chaotic logic, while Nolan's film assumes a more structured approach.
If you want to watch "Paprika" or find yourself intrigued by the long-running discussion about its parallels with "Inception," you're in luck. The anime is currently available for free on Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service that doesn't require a subscription. It's also on other paid streaming services. Even if you don't care to compare the links between Kon's and Nolan's works, "Paprika" is worth watching. It's a fitting choice for anyone interested in sci-fi or for those itching to experience a compelling narrative.