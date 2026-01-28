The Sci-Fi Anime Many Believe Inspired Inception Is Streaming For Free

When Christopher Nolan released his mind-bending blockbuster "Inception" in 2010, the premise of the movie — involving dream espionage and reality-warping visuals — amazed audiences worldwide. However, while the idea seems original, some Japanese animation fans feel many of the concepts and even specific scenes from "Inception" are familiar. That's because in 2006, four years before Leonardo DiCaprio spun his totem as Dom Cobb, Satoshi Kon released his sci-fi anime film "Paprika."

While Nolan has cited other influences for his work, such as "Blade Runner," "Paprika" bears similarities to "Inception" both narratively and visually speaking. This has sparked debate among fans that has persisted for more than a decade. Both stories are about a technology that lets users enter and manipulate other people's dreams, and both films contain scenes that feel similar to one another. That said, the movies diverge in how they develop their ideas.

While "Paprika" isn't widely available on streaming services, there is one saving grace: A popular streaming service that just so happens to be free.