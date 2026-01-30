Are The First Moon Landing's Photos Fake? Some People Seem To Think So

If all goes well, it could be as little as a year from now that NASA's Artemis III mission becomes the seventh crewed spacecraft to land on the moon. However, there's a vocal contingent of society that would argue that number is false. Few conspiracy theories have become as widespread as the idea that the first moon landing was faked. From virtually the moment that Apollo 11 took off in 1969, people have questioned its legitimacy, arguing that it was all an act to give the United States a victory in the space race against the Soviet Union.

Perhaps the best piece of common sense evidence against these conspiracies is that, while they typically talk about "the" moon landing, there have been six in total, all between 1969 and 1972. If the only point was to stunt on the Soviets, why would NASA spend the money and manpower on faking an extra five moon landings in three years?

The Apollo program employed roughly 400,000 people, plus additional partnerships with more than 20,000 private contractors and universities. To suggest that the moon landings were fake is to suggest every one of those people and institutions is a liar working in cooperation, and just think how hard it is to get even two people to cooperate on anything. Frankly, the government is probably too inept to pull it off. Faking the moon landing would be more complex than actually going to the moon. That's the common sense argument, but let's dig into the specifics.