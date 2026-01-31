Is Your Amazon Echo Always Listening?

An Amazon Echo speaker can serve as your personal assistant, answering questions, adding items to your shopping list, and even ordering them. It reminds you of appointments, plays music, controls smart home devices, and more. To do so, it has to listen. But is it always listening? It stands to reason that the smart speaker would have to in order to know when to respond. You've probably noticed targeted advertising about things you might have coincidentally spoken to family members about, for example, making you wonder if Alexa is not just an assistant, but also a clever spy.

The short answer is that yes, Alexa is always listening, but purportedly only to hear its wake word. Further, with the new Alexa+, even if it's only listening when awoken to do so, recordings are always sent to the cloud, and the data it collects can be used in all sorts of ways. If you're worried it might be listening outside of when you give commands, turn off the microphone. This, however, means you must manually turn it back on whenever you want to use the speaker, which defeats the purpose of having it in the first place. But there are other ways that you can (sort of) defeat this.