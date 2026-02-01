The Original Alien Movie Had A Bonkers Alternate Ending That Killed Ripley

Some exceptionally unsettling elements were thrown together to create the Xenomorph when it first appeared in Ridley Scott's 1979 horror sci-fi, "Alien." Spliced from the nightmares of artist H.R. Giger, the creature was a masterful biomechanical terror, anatomically similar to humans yet possessing monstrously otherworldly features audiences had never seen before. That phallic head, the extra set of gnashers, and a back protruding with what looked like extra-terrestrial bagpipes made it a truly terrifying sight. Also, let's not forget how it sounded.

There is no noise in space, but to hear thins thing could chill you to the bone. Whenever the Xenomorph appeared (in Scott's initial entry, at least), it made its presence known with a whispered hiss or a shrill shriek before pulling its victim into the darkness. At one point, though, Scott toyed with a truly wild reveal in the film's final moments. Not only was our last survivor of the Nostromo, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), set to die at the creature's hands, but we'd actually get to hear the Xenomorph speak after the deed was done.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scott recalled, "I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it, and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off." From there, the film would cut to the creature pressing buttons on the escape pod and part of Ripley's last line. "It would mimic Captain Dallas [Tom Skerritt] saying, 'I'm signing off.'"