2 Must-Have TV Apps For The 2026 Winter Olympics

The Milan Cortina XXV Winter Olympic Games officially kick off Friday, February 6, 2026, with the Opening Ceremony taking place at 2 p.m. ET. With NBC being the primary home of the event in the U.S., folks should know that, along with being able to watch the events through the cable network, there are two must-have apps that can help you watch the events or gain access to additional content. However, you will need the appropriate subscription depending on which app you choose.

Olympic coverage will be available through the Peacock app or the NBC Sports app/NBC App, depending on what subscription you want or have. Each app also provides additional content outside of live-streaming the official games, and all of the apps are going to be available on a variety of devices — though NBC has also provided options for watching the games in a web browser, as well. This means you have several options for streaming on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or computer.

While you'll still need to prepare for ads — even Google's incredibly bad ones — going through these apps guarantees non-stop coverage of the Winter Olympics until they end on February 22. Be aware that these apps will only be good for those in the U.S., as NBC only has the rights to broadcast the Olympics in this territory online. You can also find the full 2026 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC's official site.