2 Must-Have TV Apps For The 2026 Winter Olympics
The Milan Cortina XXV Winter Olympic Games officially kick off Friday, February 6, 2026, with the Opening Ceremony taking place at 2 p.m. ET. With NBC being the primary home of the event in the U.S., folks should know that, along with being able to watch the events through the cable network, there are two must-have apps that can help you watch the events or gain access to additional content. However, you will need the appropriate subscription depending on which app you choose.
Olympic coverage will be available through the Peacock app or the NBC Sports app/NBC App, depending on what subscription you want or have. Each app also provides additional content outside of live-streaming the official games, and all of the apps are going to be available on a variety of devices — though NBC has also provided options for watching the games in a web browser, as well. This means you have several options for streaming on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or computer.
While you'll still need to prepare for ads — even Google's incredibly bad ones — going through these apps guarantees non-stop coverage of the Winter Olympics until they end on February 22. Be aware that these apps will only be good for those in the U.S., as NBC only has the rights to broadcast the Olympics in this territory online. You can also find the full 2026 Winter Olympics schedule on NBC's official site.
Two best apps for watching the 2026 Winter Olympics
For those looking to catch the 2026 Winter Olympics, there are two major streaming apps that can help. For starters, every event will be available for streaming and on-demand through the Peacock app. However, you'll need either the Premium or Premium Plus subscription to access the Olympics, with plans starting at $10.99 or $16.99 per month, respectively. Peacock also provides access to Opening and Closing ceremonies; live coverage of all sports, medal ceremonies, and competition sessions; as well as additional features, including commentary, highlights, replays, and more.
For those who subscribe to cable, telco TV, or satellite, you have some options if you don't have a Peacock subscription. Both the NBC Sports app or NBC app will offer coverage of the Winter Olympics, though you will need your login credentials for your TV provider to gain access. This method will also provide you with highlights and commentary, along with full live streaming. A cable subscription also allows for streaming through NBCOlympics.com or NBC.com for those who want to use a web browser for coverage.
All of these apps are available on iOS or Android, as well as a variety of electronics with streaming capabilities, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku devices, Samsung TVs, and more. Just search for the Peacock app, NBC Sports app, or NBC app and download it to your device. For those with a Peacock subscription, there's also plenty of shows and content you can check out when the Olympics are over.