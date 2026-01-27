Motorola Moto G Power (2026) Review: Rinse And Repeat

The Motorola Moto G Power (2026) has a vegan leather back, and while it feels more like rubber than leather, I actually quite like the overall feel of it. It definitely adds to the durability of the device — a rubberized faux leather is going to take more abuse than glass would. It comes in two Pantone-inspired colors — Evening Blue and Pure Cashmere — and I'm reviewing the Evening Blue model, which looks good.

Durability is, thankfully, where the design of the phone excels. Beyond the faux leather, the device offers IP68 and IP69 water-resistance, which means it can handle high-pressure water jets, not just the occasional splash or dunk. Motorola also says it meets the MIL-STD-810 standard across 14 different categories –- including drops, extreme temperatures, humidity, and so on. If you work outdoors or just have a habit of dropping things, this can be helpful.

The layout is what you'd expect. There's a USB-C port on the bottom, along with a volume rocker and power button on the right edge, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor. I found the sensor to be fast and responsive the majority of the time. Motorola also kept a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom of the phone, which is rare to see these days, plus there are stereo speakers built in to the device — and they sound quite good.

At 8.7mm thick, the phone has some heft to it. It's a little chunky by modern standards, though it never feels awkward to hold. The 6.8-inch display gives you plenty of screen to work with. On the back, the camera module keeps a relatively low profile, blending in rather than sticking out dramatically like you see on a lot of flagship phones.

You can tell it's plastic when you pick it up, which isn't surprising at this price. The materials don't feel overly cheap, but set your expectations accordingly. Overall, the 2026 Moto G Power looks and feels solid.